Genomic sequencing reveals new insights into major shigellosis outbreaks in California
In a study that could have significant impact on how disease outbreaks are managed, researchers at UC Davis and the California Department of Public Health have sequenced and analyzed genomes from Shigella sonnei bacteria associated with major shigellosis outbreaks in California in 2014 and 2015. The results offer new insights into how the bacteria acquired virulence and antibiotic resistance genes, as well as the California strains' relationships to other strains around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|Dr Guru
|232,002
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,605
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|14 hr
|amoremann
|2
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Sat
|West 11th
|25
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|Fri
|Bubblegum5910
|23
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC