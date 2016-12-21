Genomic sequencing reveals new insigh...

Genomic sequencing reveals new insights into major shigellosis outbreaks in California

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medical News

In a study that could have significant impact on how disease outbreaks are managed, researchers at UC Davis and the California Department of Public Health have sequenced and analyzed genomes from Shigella sonnei bacteria associated with major shigellosis outbreaks in California in 2014 and 2015. The results offer new insights into how the bacteria acquired virulence and antibiotic resistance genes, as well as the California strains' relationships to other strains around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 58 min Dr Guru 232,002
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Jemz5248 62,605
kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam! 14 hr amoremann 2
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Sat West 11th 25
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Fri Mikey 44
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Fri Trump your President 25
News The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo... Fri Bubblegum5910 23
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC