Editorial, Dec. 29, 2016: In California, the poor are getting poorer
A new study shows just how much more of California's economic gains over the past four decades have been enjoyed by the so-called “1 percent” than by the rest of us. Now, this could be just another story of increasing income inequality, which not surprisingly is the trend highlighted by the researchers at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal-leaning think tank in Washington, D.C. But what jumped out as we read the study is something simpler, confirmation of what most Californians already feel in their gut - and their emptier and emptier pockets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,248
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Community Disorga...
|62,614
|DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|3 hr
|EVille Ed
|63
|Judge overturns California's ban on same-sex ma... (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Cakez7643
|201,889
|Tulare County Supervisor Allen Ishida says heÂ’s...
|7 hr
|Charles
|1
|Gold for sale
|Wed
|M-A-N-U-E-L
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC