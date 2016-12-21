Does legalizing pot spur kids to try it?

Does legalizing pot spur kids to try it?

States that legalize recreational marijuana use may be sending a message to teens that pot is harmless, a new study suggests. Fewer teenagers in Washington and Colorado saw marijuana as risky to their health following approval of recreational use by voters in those states, researchers report.

