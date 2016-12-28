December 28, 2016Theft charges: David Thomas West, 32, of California, ...
Theft charges: David Thomas West, 32, of California, is charged with theft and identity theft over allegations he used someone else's credit card Oct. 21 to make $701 in purchases.
