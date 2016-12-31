Continue reading Californiaa s New Laws in the New Year a '
Following is a brief synopsis of some of the key laws that will impact Californians beginning January 1. People who own magazines that hold more than ten rounds are required to give them up. In addition, buyers must undergo a background check before purchasing ammunition and buyers are barred from buying new weapons that have a device known as a bullet button.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Voice News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|loose cannon
|232,418
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|6 hr
|Genl Forrest
|65
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,633
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|Sat
|Pinhead
|12
|The changing face of the UC
|Sat
|PHI Lapinlahden L...
|1
|Interested in a naughty cam show?
|Fri
|misstina90420
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC