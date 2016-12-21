California's former lieutenant govern...

California's former lieutenant governor could become Trump's Agriculture secretary

President-elect Donald Trump is considering former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado to lead the Agriculture department, a move that would bring greater diversity to the Republican's Cabinet.

