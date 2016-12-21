California's coming $20 billion healthcare emergency
Insurance agents help people sign up for health insurance through the Covered California exchange at a storefront in Huntington Beach on Nov. 1. Insurance agents help people sign up for health insurance through the Covered California exchange at a storefront in Huntington Beach on Nov. 1. California is facing a $20 billion healthcare emergency. That's how much the state stands to lose in annual federal spending if Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act .
