California Ups Water Allocations as Drought Eases
Water agencies that serve nearly two-thirds of Californians will get more water, thanks to rain that's helping ease a six-year drought. California's Department of Water Resources said Wednesday it expected to give 29 water agencies 45 percent of their requested water allotments in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|Dr Guru
|232,002
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,605
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|14 hr
|amoremann
|2
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Sat
|West 11th
|25
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|Fri
|Bubblegum5910
|23
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC