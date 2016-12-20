California Supreme Court halts voter-approved death penalty measure
The California Supreme Court has halted implementation of a voter-approved measure intended to speed up the appeals process for death row inmates. The court put Proposition 66 on hold on Tuesday to give it time to consider a lawsuit challenging the measure.
