California sues to block offshore oil fracking

An offshore oil rig off the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California, December 2, 2016. For weeks, frustrated residents of Huntington Beach and Seal Beach have been unable to get straight answers from local and state government officials on the source of pungent headache-and-vomit-inducing odors that have come and gone in their neighborhoods over the last two weeks.AQMD officials told the Register this week that for the first time the agency has evidence the source may be an offshore ship/vessel in the HB/SB vicinity.

