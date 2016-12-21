California sues to block offshore oil fracking
An offshore oil rig off the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California, December 2, 2016. For weeks, frustrated residents of Huntington Beach and Seal Beach have been unable to get straight answers from local and state government officials on the source of pungent headache-and-vomit-inducing odors that have come and gone in their neighborhoods over the last two weeks.AQMD officials told the Register this week that for the first time the agency has evidence the source may be an offshore ship/vessel in the HB/SB vicinity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|JRB
|231,962
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|32 min
|Moans6157
|27
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|45 min
|Mothra
|62,595
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|1 hr
|Cuddles591
|24
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|Spanx2610
|26
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Mikey
|44
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Thu
|Tard smasher
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC