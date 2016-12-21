California Sues Federal Government Alleging Inadequate Environmental...

In one of her last major legal actions before leaving office as California's Attorney General, Kamala Harris, along with the California Coastal Commission , filed suit against various federal agencies in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, challenging the issuance of the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact for well stimulation treatments on the Southern California Outer Continental Shelf. The December 19, 2016 Complaint names the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement as defendants.

