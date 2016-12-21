California Sues Federal Government Alleging Inadequate Environmental...
In one of her last major legal actions before leaving office as California's Attorney General, Kamala Harris, along with the California Coastal Commission , filed suit against various federal agencies in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, challenging the issuance of the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact for well stimulation treatments on the Southern California Outer Continental Shelf. The December 19, 2016 Complaint names the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement as defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|59 min
|Dr Guru
|232,002
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,605
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|14 hr
|amoremann
|2
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Sat
|West 11th
|25
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|Fri
|Bubblegum5910
|23
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC