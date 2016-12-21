California State Lawmakers Are Already Trying to Mess Up Trump's Chances in 2020
While Donald Trump celebrates yesterday's Electoral College victory over Cuban stogies and some nice Russian caviar, a couple of state lawmakers are trying to trip him up for the 2020 race - and hopefully prevent his reelection. Yesterday, state senators Scott Wiener and Mike McGuire announced plans to co-author legislation that would add a new condition for presidential and vice presidential candidates: release your tax returns or stay the hell off the California ballot.
