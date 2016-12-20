California puts brakes on Uber's self...

California puts brakes on Uber's self-driving car rollout

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

California has put the brakes on Uber's weeklong experiment with using self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco. Regulators revoked the registrations of the self-driving cars Uber had been using on its hometown roads after the failure of a week of talks between the state and the ride-hailing company, officials said Wednesday.

