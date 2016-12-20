California puts brakes on Uber's self-driving car rollout
California has put the brakes on Uber's weeklong experiment with using self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco. Regulators revoked the registrations of the self-driving cars Uber had been using on its hometown roads after the failure of a week of talks between the state and the ride-hailing company, officials said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|232,010
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|don t drink the k...
|62,607
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|32
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|8 hr
|LovePotion4470
|26
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|Sat
|amoremann
|2
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|Dec 23
|Bubblegum5910
|23
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC