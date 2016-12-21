California pursues new pimping charges against Backpage.com
California's attorney general is pursuing new charges against the operators of a website advertising escort services two weeks after a judge tossed an earlier case. Kamala Harris, an incoming U.S. senator, said Friday that she's charged Backpage.com executives Carl Ferrer, Michael Lacey and James Larkin with 13 counts of pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping.
