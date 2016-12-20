California lieutenant governor tied t...

California lieutenant governor tied to Watergate probe dies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Ed Reinecke, who was lieutenant governor of California under Gov. Ronald Reagan but resigned after a perjury conviction tied to the investigation of the Watergate scandal, has died at age 92. Reinecke, who also served in Congress and ran to succeed Reagan as governor in 1974, died of natural causes Saturday in Laguna Hills, son Mark Reinecke told the Los Angeles Times. Reinecke was a protege of Reagan, who appointed him as his second-in-command in 1969.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jorge 232,071
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 7 hr Genl Forrest 41
News Fund aims to assist possible deportees 10 hr Wildchild 2
News Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10) Mon David f Miller 52
News Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09) Mon David f Miller 152
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Sun don t drink the k... 62,606
kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam! Sat amoremann 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,859 • Total comments across all topics: 277,368,209

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC