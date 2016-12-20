California lieutenant governor tied to Watergate probe dies
Ed Reinecke, who was lieutenant governor of California under Gov. Ronald Reagan but resigned after a perjury conviction tied to the investigation of the Watergate scandal, has died at age 92. Reinecke, who also served in Congress and ran to succeed Reagan as governor in 1974, died of natural causes Saturday in Laguna Hills, son Mark Reinecke told the Los Angeles Times. Reinecke was a protege of Reagan, who appointed him as his second-in-command in 1969.
