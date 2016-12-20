California Inc.: State's minimum wage rising to $10.50 an hour
After repeated protests by workers, California's minimum wage will rise on Sunday to $10.50 an hour at companies with more than 25 employees. After repeated protests by workers, California's minimum wage will rise on Sunday to $10.50 an hour at companies with more than 25 employees.
