California governor's 'first dog' Sut...

California governor's 'first dog' Sutter has died

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Sutter Brown, the Pembroke Welsh corgi christened California's first dog by his owner Gov. Jerry Brown, has died at age 13. The governor's press office said in a statement Friday that the dog's health had deteriorated rapidly in recent days and the decision was made to say goodbye. Sutter was a fixture at the Capitol and on the campaign trail where he softened the image of the cantankerous governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 min reality 62,627
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... 23 min Sparkz1421 13
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 42 min Dale 232,352
News The changing face of the UC 5 hr PHI Lapinlahden L... 1
Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T... 13 hr Baddboyfilms News 1
Interested in a naughty cam show? 15 hr misstina90420 1
News DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un... 15 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 12
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,487,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC