California governor's 'first dog' Sutter has died

Sutter Brown, the Pembroke Welsh corgi christened California's first dog by his owner Gov. Jerry Brown, has died at age 13. The governor's press office said in a statement Friday that the dog's health had deteriorated rapidly in recent days and the decision was made to say goodbye. Sutter was a fixture at the Capitol and on the campaign trail where he softened the image of the cantankerous governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.