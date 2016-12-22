California drivers paying for underfunded CHP pensions

Californians in April will start paying more to register their cars - not to help maintain roads, but to keep the pension checks rolling for the motorcycle cops who policed them. The retirement fund for the California Highway Patrol is worse off than any other managed by California Public Employees' Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension, as payments by the state and employees fail to keep up with benefits locked in during the dot-com bubble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.