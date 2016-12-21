California assault weapons ban triggers a run on guns
California gun stores have been busy since Gov. Jerry Brown signed a new gun control law. This store is in Riverside.
#1 Yesterday
When will the anti-gunners learn not ban a weapon and tell people they canÂ’t have it? ItÂ’s just another gun ban that wasnÂ’t thought out and only caused a run on a certain type of weapon because of a magazine release feature. ItÂ’s a feature that a criminal would defeat with a component that can be bought online or manufactured.
