Bundle up for New Year's Eve in Calif...

Bundle up for New Year's Eve in California

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

New Year's Eve in California is forecast to be chillier than usual, with temperatures in some areas headed toward freezing, forecasters said Thursday. A cold front coming down from the northeast is expected to move into the region on Friday and stick around for the first few days of 2017, National Weather Service forecaster Bob Benjamin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T... 6 min Baddboyfilms News 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 58 min INFOWARZ 232,330
Interested in a naughty cam show? 2 hr misstina90420 1
News DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un... 2 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 12
no parole release for patricia krenwinckle!!!! ... 4 hr awesomecoolcat 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 4 hr Rev Ike 65
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,618
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC