Anigwe scores 32, Cal women drop No. 20 Oklahoma 82-74
Kristine Anigwe scored 32 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and California held off No. 20 Oklahoma 82-74 on Tuesday night in the Puerto Rico Shootout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|JRB
|231,962
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|30 min
|Moans6157
|27
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|44 min
|Mothra
|62,595
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|1 hr
|Cuddles591
|24
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|Spanx2610
|26
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Mikey
|44
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Thu
|Tard smasher
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC