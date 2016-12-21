A - SLO' drive up California's central coast
The winery offers music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, attracting large crowds who enjoy wine, music, and about 100 peacocks that roam the property. Cool ocean breezes waft their way through the vineyards of "SLO" wine country on the coastal side of the Santa Lucia Mountains in Central California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|34 min
|ThomasA
|32
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|232,008
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|ThreeKnives
|62,606
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|2 hr
|LovePotion4470
|26
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|19 hr
|amoremann
|2
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|Dec 23
|Bubblegum5910
|23
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC