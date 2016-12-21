21 rescued from California theme park ride
A ride up to see the sights of southern California provided unexpected thrills for a group of people trapped at an amusement park. Twenty passengers and a ride operator were lowered 100 feet to safety from the Sky Cabin ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Vista on Friday night, fire officials said.
