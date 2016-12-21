2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblin...

2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region

14 hrs ago

Two earthquakes struck early Wednesday near Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of two states. The U.S. Geological Surveys says the two magnitude 5.7 temblors were both centered in a remote area of Nevada near the California line, about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

