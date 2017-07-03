Arizonans spoke to filmmakers Pita Juarez and Matty Steinkamp about how discrimination has shaped their lives for "You Racist, Sexist Bigot," a feature-length documentary examining prejudice and intolerance. 'You Racist, Sexist Bigot': Arizona documentary exposes chronic discrimination Arizonans spoke to filmmakers Pita Juarez and Matty Steinkamp about how discrimination has shaped their lives for "You Racist, Sexist Bigot," a feature-length documentary examining prejudice and intolerance.

