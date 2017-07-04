What you need to know about the 21 wildland fires burning in Arizona
What you need to know about the 21 wildland fires burning in Arizona What you need to know about the 21 wildland fires now burning in Arizona Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ujztC5 Fire season is at its peak, with 21 wildland fires currently active across the state. Almost 190,000 acres of land has burned from these fires alone, according to recent updates from federal and state authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Jun 30
|Presidential
|1
|The other day
|Jun 29
|Kathy
|3
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Curious
|234
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC