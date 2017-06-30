The Republic's best photos of the Goodwin Fire
The Goodwin Fire has burned 18,000 acres and crossed Highway 69 on Jun. 28, 2017 in Mayer, Ariz. Officials on Tuesday ordered more mandatory evacuations for several areas near the Goodwin Fire, burning 14 miles south of Prescott near the communities of Mayer and Poland Junction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Fri
|Presidential
|1
|The other day
|Jun 29
|Kathy
|3
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Curious
|234
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC