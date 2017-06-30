Road restrictions set to begin for Araby roundabout project
Traffic slowdowns related to the start of construction of the roundabouts on Araby Road at Interstate 8 are set to begin this week, with closures and restrictions coming in advance of the official kickoff July 17. Work will begin just after the July 4 holiday, with restrictions in three areas expected to create slowdowns, according to a notice from the Arizona Department of Transportation: - The westbound Interstate 8 on-ramp and the eastbound I-8 off-ramp at Araby Road will be closed, and a right-turn only restriction will be in place from westbound I-8 to northbound Araby Road. Drivers on Araby Road will be able to access the eastbound on-ramp from either direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Jun 30
|Presidential
|1
|The other day
|Jun 29
|Kathy
|3
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Curious
|234
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC