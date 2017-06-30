Road restrictions set to begin for Ar...

Road restrictions set to begin for Araby roundabout project

Traffic slowdowns related to the start of construction of the roundabouts on Araby Road at Interstate 8 are set to begin this week, with closures and restrictions coming in advance of the official kickoff July 17. Work will begin just after the July 4 holiday, with restrictions in three areas expected to create slowdowns, according to a notice from the Arizona Department of Transportation: - The westbound Interstate 8 on-ramp and the eastbound I-8 off-ramp at Araby Road will be closed, and a right-turn only restriction will be in place from westbound I-8 to northbound Araby Road. Drivers on Araby Road will be able to access the eastbound on-ramp from either direction.

