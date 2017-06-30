Road restrictions set to begin for Araby roundabout project

Traffic slowdowns related to the start of construction of the roundabouts on Araby Road at Interstate 8 are set to begin this week, with closures and restrictions coming in advance of the official kickoff July 17. Work will begin just after the July 4 holiday, with restrictions in three areas expected to create slowdowns, according to a notice from the Arizona Department of Transportation: - The westbound Interstate 8 on-ramp and the eastbound I-8 off-ramp at Araby Road will be closed, and a right-turn only restriction will be in place from westbound I-8 to northbound Araby Road. Drivers on Araby Road will be able to access the eastbound on-ramp from either direction.

