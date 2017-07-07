Prescott Valley man charged in drone flight that grounded wildfire aircraft Prescott Valley man is charged in the drone flight that grounded wildfire aircraft. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2uwb9Nm The Goodwin Fire has burned 18,000 acres and crossed Highway 69 on Jun. 28, 2017 in Mayer, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.