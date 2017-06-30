Police: Suspect posted photos from drone in Arizona wildfire
In this photo released by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Gene Alan Carpenter, 54, in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Carpenter who is accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire has been arrested, with authorities saying he interrupted firefighting efforts on a blaze that has forced thousands of people from their homes. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Saturday, July 1, 2017, that Carpenter of Prescott Valley, was in custody on charges of endangerment and unlawful operation of an unmanned aircraft.
