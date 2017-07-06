Photos: The LDS Mesa Arizona Temple
The Mesa Arizona Temple in 1927 at the time was the third largest in the LDS church and the largest outside of Utah. About 10,000 people gathered for opening ceremonies when the temple in Mesa opened.
