Photos: The LDS Gilbert Arizona Temple

Photos: The LDS Gilbert Arizona Temple

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Gilbert Arizona Temple, owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stands at 195 feet tall and 85,326 square feet. The structure, which took three years to complete, opened in early 2014 and was open for public tours for about a month before being formally dedicated in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat... Tue Paul 1
News Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ... Jun 30 Presidential 1
The other day Jun 29 Kathy 3
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Jun 22 NPR 49
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) Jun 16 Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... Jun 16 Geezer 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,152
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,879 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC