Photos: The LDS Gilbert Arizona Temple
The Gilbert Arizona Temple, owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stands at 195 feet tall and 85,326 square feet. The structure, which took three years to complete, opened in early 2014 and was open for public tours for about a month before being formally dedicated in March.
