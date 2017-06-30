Pecos Road closures may affect your c...

Pecos Road closures may affect your commute

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Pecos Road will be affected for several days and drivers who use that route may want to try Ray Road or Chandler Boulevard instead. Here are the scheduled closures, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation: 17th Avenue between Liberty Lane and Pecos Road will close overnight to set bridge girders for the new 17th Avenue traffic interchange from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on July 5 and 6 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat... Tue Paul 1
News Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ... Jun 30 Presidential 1
The other day Jun 29 Kathy 3
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Jun 22 NPR 49
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) Jun 16 Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... Jun 16 Geezer 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,152
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC