Pecos Road closures may affect your commute

Pecos Road will be affected for several days and drivers who use that route may want to try Ray Road or Chandler Boulevard instead. Here are the scheduled closures, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation: 17th Avenue between Liberty Lane and Pecos Road will close overnight to set bridge girders for the new 17th Avenue traffic interchange from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on July 5 and 6 .

