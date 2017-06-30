Navajo Nation president to sign coal ...

Navajo Nation president to sign coal plant's lease extension

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye is scheduled to sign a lease extension that will allow a coal-fired power plant in northeastern Arizona to continue operating through December 2019. The tribe's council approved the extension earlier this week, and Begaye is expected to sign the lease Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ... Jun 30 Presidential 1
The other day Jun 29 Kathy 3
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Jun 22 NPR 49
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) Jun 16 Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... Jun 16 Geezer 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,152
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May '17 Curious 234
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC