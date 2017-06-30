Navajo Nation president to sign coal plant's lease extension
Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye is scheduled to sign a lease extension that will allow a coal-fired power plant in northeastern Arizona to continue operating through December 2019. The tribe's council approved the extension earlier this week, and Begaye is expected to sign the lease Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Jun 30
|Presidential
|1
|The other day
|Jun 29
|Kathy
|3
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Curious
|234
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC