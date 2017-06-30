Maricopa County Recorder: Arizona Fli...

Maricopa County Recorder: Arizona Flip-Flopped on Sending Voter Data to Kobach Panel

Wednesday Read more: Phoenix New Times

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes says he would have denied the Trump administration's request for Arizonans' voter data outright. When the news broke that Arizona might send voters' information to a Trump administration panel on voter fraud, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes heard from voters.

