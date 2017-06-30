Man steals from Peoria cheerleading studio
A Valley man is no cheerleader, but he hit the mats on Friday at a Peoria cheerleading gym to steal equipment and party supplies. Surveillance video shows the suspect prancing along the floor meant for stunts and tumbling, but instaed he swipes a bounce house, speakers, stereos and other items from the building near the Loop 101 and Bell Road.
