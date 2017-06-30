Indulge in the music of Tucson pianis...

Indulge in the music of Tucson pianist Alexander Tentser at Arizona Friends Summertime Evenings

Tucson pianist Alexander Tentser is playing a bit of Debussy and Chopin and a few works by Tchaikovsky in his Arizona Friends of Chamber music recital Wednesday, July 5. His performance is the second installment of the Friends inaugural Summertime Evenings series. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at downtown's Sea of Glass, 332 E. Seventh St., near North Fourth Avenue.

