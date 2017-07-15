Ilana Lydia's DROPPIN' JOHNS Opens July 14th at SIC Sense
Ilana Lydia is an Arizona-based playwright and director. Her new play, Droppin' Johns is produced by B3 Theatre Company and premieres at SIC Sense July 14th and runs just two weekends, closing on the 22nd.
