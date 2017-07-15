Five injured in rollover crash near Bumble Bee
Authorities say five people have suffered critical injuries in a rollover accident on Interstate 17 near the community of Bumble Bee. Daisy Mountain Fire officials say the rollover occurred about 4 p.m. Monday and closed the southbound lane of I-17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|16 hr
|Paul
|1
|Some evacuees return to Arizona homes as fires ...
|Jun 30
|Presidential
|1
|The other day
|Jun 29
|Kathy
|3
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC