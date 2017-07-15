Five injured in rollover crash near B...

Five injured in rollover crash near Bumble Bee

15 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Authorities say five people have suffered critical injuries in a rollover accident on Interstate 17 near the community of Bumble Bee. Daisy Mountain Fire officials say the rollover occurred about 4 p.m. Monday and closed the southbound lane of I-17.

Chicago, IL

