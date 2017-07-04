The decision came after nearly a thousand people complained by email to the Arizona secretary of state's office about the possibility the state would hand over voter data to a commission looking into allegations of voter fraud. Arizona won't hand over voter information to Trump commission The decision came after nearly a thousand people complained by email to the Arizona secretary of state's office about the possibility the state would hand over voter data to a commission looking into allegations of voter fraud.

