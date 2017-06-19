Yuma Fire Dept. seeks ambulance service rate hike
The Yuma Fire Department wants to increase the rate of its ambulance service rate by $202 per ride, according to a request submitted to the Arizona Department of Health Services. With a current rate of $1,093, the fire department is requesting a new rate of $1,295.
