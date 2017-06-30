With no funds yet, adjustments needed for CDBG deadlines
Normally, the Yuma City Council approves a plan for distribution of Community Development Block Grant funds in April, but this year the city hasn't even received its allocation. Staff has had to make adjustments to accommodate statutory deadlines, according to Rhonda Lee Jones, neighborhood services manager.
