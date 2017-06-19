U.S. Marine Corps to resume F-35 operations a day after suspension at Arizona base
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.The jets are from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 based at Air Station Yuma in Arizona.
