Two people dead after apparent wrong-way crash, Phoenix fire says
PHOENIX - Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash Tuesday night on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire. Both adult male drivers were in separate vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May '17
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC