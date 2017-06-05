Tribal police investigating body found hanging from a tree
Officials with the Tucson sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Protections say air interdiction agents aboard an Air and Marine Operations helicopter reported seeing what they believed to be a deceased person hanging from a tree Wednesday.
