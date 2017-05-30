Today in Arizona History
On this date in 1879, public disapproval halted the scheduled first drawing of the Territorial Lottery. Proceeds were On this date in 1928, several thousand dollars in loss occurred at Elgin, Ariz., when the hotel there was destroyed by fire.
