Today in Arizona History

On this date in 1822, Abraham Harlow Peeples, who came to Arizona in 1863 and with Pauline Weaver organized the prospecting expedition which discovered the Rich Hill gold placers, was born. On this date in 1868, philanthropist and civic leader Maie Bartlett Heard was born.
