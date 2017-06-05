Third wrong-way freeway wreck prompts...

Third wrong-way freeway wreck prompts Arizona governor's call to action

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Gov. Doug Ducey reacted Wednesday to the latest fatal wrong-way crash on a Phoenix-area freeway by ordering state agencies to take steps to combat the deadly problem. Ducey commented after two drivers were killed and a third injured in a wrong-way wreck Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May '17 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May '17 God Sees All 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC