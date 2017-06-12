The Latest: Fire near Dragoon a conce...

The Latest: Fire near Dragoon a concern in Cochise County

Cochise County authorities say a wildfire burning near Dragoon poses the most serious threat to area residents out of four wildfires occurring in the southeastern Arizona county. The Sheriff's Office says the lightning-caused fire near Dragoon has burned 23.4 square miles of tall grass and brush and is contained around 15 percent of its perimeter.

