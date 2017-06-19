The Latest: Arizona hospitals: Health bill devastating
The association representing Arizona's hospitals says the Senate bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act would be devastating to millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid for their care. The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association issued a statement after Thursday's release of the Senate bill saying it has been calling on leaders in Washington for months to find a workable replacement.
